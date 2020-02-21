Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 34,150 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,150 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $29,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 297,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,394,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,414,451. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

