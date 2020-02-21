Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,717 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Snap-on worth $21,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.14. The stock had a trading volume of 36,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,707. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.12 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.01.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

