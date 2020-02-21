Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 37,369 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,369 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Xylem worth $36,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,821,000 after acquiring an additional 384,160 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 303,664.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after buying an additional 379,580 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,343,000 after acquiring an additional 282,822 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,999,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xylem by 55.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 147,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,692 shares of company stock worth $1,170,638 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

