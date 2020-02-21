Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 8,652 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,077,963. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 430,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.