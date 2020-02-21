Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 9,189 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 346,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 292,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after buying an additional 102,598 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,247. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

