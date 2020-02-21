Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $29,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $219,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.50. 68,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,147. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.83. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

