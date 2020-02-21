Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $21,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 193.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 500.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Global Payments by 40.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $1,038,080. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

Shares of GPN traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.22. 117,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,168. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

