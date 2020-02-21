Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $28,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.09.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.44. 97,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

