Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $655.99. The stock had a trading volume of 394,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,768. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $417.25 and a 1-year high of $654.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.37.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,816 shares of company stock valued at $13,170,605. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.