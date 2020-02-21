Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.51 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,005 shares of company stock valued at $13,829,763. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,845. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

