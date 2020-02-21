Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $21.68 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE traded up $11.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.50. 364,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,623. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day moving average is $167.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.