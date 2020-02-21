Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $21.83 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,774 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 966,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,350,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,385. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 927,326 shares of company stock valued at $44,114,979. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

