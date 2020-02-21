Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $22.52 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,451,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,944 shares of company stock worth $25,628,497. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.29. 1,072,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.29 and a 200-day moving average of $203.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

