Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $22.87 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.63. The stock had a trading volume of 796,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,955. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

