Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $23.36 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after acquiring an additional 585,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,219,000 after acquiring an additional 530,191 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,567,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after acquiring an additional 384,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.79.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $99.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

