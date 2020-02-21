Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.45 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $26,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,094,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,951,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.39. 1,707,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

