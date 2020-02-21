Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.82 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 18,928.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after acquiring an additional 216,727 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,845,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $36,819,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.45. 64,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,778. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $194.95 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.41. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

