Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $30.58 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of PACCAR worth $30,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,361,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.27. 85,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

