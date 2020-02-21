Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $31.05 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $31,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,158,000 after buying an additional 168,685 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 134.3% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 185,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,954,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.35. 433,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.35. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $191.42 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

Several analysts have commented on AVB shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

