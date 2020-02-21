Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $31.22 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $31,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

ES stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 163,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.