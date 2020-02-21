Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $32.47 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.87. The stock had a trading volume of 556,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,799. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.