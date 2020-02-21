Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $33.74 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $33,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Schlumberger by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,921,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,135,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,252,000 after purchasing an additional 969,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Schlumberger by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after purchasing an additional 717,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,980,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

