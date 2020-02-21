Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $36.71 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $36,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,036,995. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.92. 424,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.78. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $310.91 and a twelve month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Cowen raised their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

