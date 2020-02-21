Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $38.51 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $38,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $426.21. 37,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,221. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $426.61 and a 200-day moving average of $394.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.