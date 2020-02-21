Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Church & Dwight worth $36,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,111. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $80.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

