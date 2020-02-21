Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $39,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.48. 303,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,239 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

