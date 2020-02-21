Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $207.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

