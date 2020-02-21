Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $8,497,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.40. 2,122,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day moving average of $135.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.