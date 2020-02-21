Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 447,225 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of CenterPoint Energy worth $24,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,103,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

