Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,793 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.48% of Steel Dynamics worth $35,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,707,000 after buying an additional 117,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,367,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,601,000 after buying an additional 507,972 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after buying an additional 390,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 896,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

STLD traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $29.70. 94,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.