Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,012 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.25. 2,549,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.