Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 16,514 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of ON Semiconductor worth $21,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,533,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,313,174. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $271,141.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

