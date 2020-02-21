Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,744 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $36,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after buying an additional 361,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,969,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,090,000 after buying an additional 72,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,289,000 after buying an additional 35,772 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $76.14. 343,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,090 shares of company stock worth $17,485,583. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.