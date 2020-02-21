Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 5,951 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $37,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

NYSE MO traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,228,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

