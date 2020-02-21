Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 7,054 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $30,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. 240,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,967. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.