Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $20,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.13. 33,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,587. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.83.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

