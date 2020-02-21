Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $33,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738,423 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,019 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,899,000. Adelphi Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,269,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,417,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.38. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $104.73 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

