Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after buying an additional 695,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after buying an additional 3,484,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 293,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,425,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,070,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,627,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,223. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

