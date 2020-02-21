Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $27,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,078. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.56%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

