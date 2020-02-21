Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,412 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Biogen worth $35,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,263,000 after buying an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $336.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.96 and a 200 day moving average of $270.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

