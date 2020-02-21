Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,648 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $25,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $4,946,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.02. 2,905,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,716. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.44.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

