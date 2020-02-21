Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,295 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $58.51. 4,034,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,473. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

