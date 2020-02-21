Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,909 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,502,000 after buying an additional 80,038 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after buying an additional 1,542,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,556,000 after buying an additional 55,695 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.41. 24,702,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594,501. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.