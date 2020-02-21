Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 955 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $30,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after buying an additional 373,083 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after acquiring an additional 346,749 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $534.39. The stock had a trading volume of 54,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $335.53 and a one year high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.27.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

