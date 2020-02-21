Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $20,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after acquiring an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. 5,043,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,744,946. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.52.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

