RPTC Inc. Has $71.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RPTC Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.5% of RPTC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RPTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $335.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,323,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,168. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.10 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.85 and its 200 day moving average is $310.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

