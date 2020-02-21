RSA Insurance Group’s (RSA) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 612.45 ($8.06).

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

LON:RSA opened at GBX 572.40 ($7.53) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 561.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 543.09. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.