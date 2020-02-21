Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 387,065 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 387,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $4,040,958.60. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:EHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 241,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fnd alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,495 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 426,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.