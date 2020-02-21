Safe Haven 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,824.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $956,469.00 and $6,824.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

