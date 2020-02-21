Safe (SAFE) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Safe has a total market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $103,356.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00005371 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. In the last week, Safe has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007375 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

